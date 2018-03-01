Chicken of the Sea Deli-Ready Tuna Slices

Chicken of the Sea is offering a new selection for grocers' delis and prepared foods departments: pre-sliced, pre-seasoned yellowtail tuna. The lunchmeat-style product is suitable for sandwiches, salads and even tacos. Able to be used in place of sliced turkey, ham or roast beef, the ready-to-eat tuna slices come in two initial varieties: Black Pepper and Cajun, each without artificial ingredients or preservatives. Each vacuum-packed, 2-pound package contains 16 2-ounce yellowfin tuna slices, with five packages to a case. Product is shipped and stored frozen to ensure freshness.