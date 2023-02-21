The Cheesecake Factory at Home Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars

The Cheesecake Factory is expanding its The Cheesecake Factory At Home products in grocery stores with the debut of two premium cheesecake-flavored ice cream bar varieties dipped in a chocolatey cookie-crunch coating for a two-in-one frozen dessert. Inspired by the casual-dining restaurant chain’s iconic Original cheesecake, theOriginal Cheesecake Ice Cream Barsfeature rich cheesecake ice cream, while the Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Barscontain strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a strawberry swirl. Retailing for a suggested retail price range of $5.49-$5.99 per 4-pack of either variety, the novelties are currently rolling out to the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide. The Cheesecake Factory collaborated with Wells Enterprises Inc. on the cheesecake ice cream bars, as well as on The Cheesecake Factory At Home premium cheesecake ice cream pints introduced in 2020.