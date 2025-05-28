 Skip to main content

The Cheese Review

A roundup of recent products in the category spanning the deli and dairy sections
5/28/2025
Sartori Cheese Bites
Sartori Cheese Bites offer elevated snacking.

Recently introduced products in the cheese category are placing a premium on snackability and convenience, as well as on the public’s demand for natural and organic foods perceived as healthier.

On the snackability side, artisan cheese company Sartori has boldly entered the segment with its Cheese Bites line, available in two of its signature flavors: creamy MontAmoré Cheddar, with robust notes of aged Parmesan, and zesty Italian Herb Cheddar, packed with a savory blend of fresh herbs, tangy lemon and warm Aleppo pepper. 

[RELATED: Snacks Are Bigger Than Ever]

Plymouth, Wis.-based Sartori crafted the elevated snack in a multiyear process that took into account consumer research and fan requests. While the bites can be enjoyed on their own, Sartori’s master cheesemakers suggest also trying them with crackers, fruit, nuts or even in a salad. The bites come in 4.5-ounce packages, each containing six snackable wheels of cheese, for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Shaking Up the Dairy Case

Meanwhile, fellow Wisconsin cheese company Sargento has been flexing its innovation muscles with three recent launches: Sargento Natural American Cheese, along with two collaborations: Sargento Seasoned Shredded Cheese, flavorful blends created with McCormick & Co. Inc., and Sargento Shareables, a ready-to-serve cheese and cracker tray developed in partnership with Mōndelez International.

Made with 100% natural cheese, Sargento Natural American Cheese contains just five ingredients – unlike typical processed American cheeses in the dairy case with nine or more – delivering the melt, flavor, aroma and texture that consumers want. An 8-ounce package of 12 slices has a suggested retail price of $4.29, while a 16-ounce package of 24 slices goes for a suggested retail price range of $7.99-$9.99

Sargento Seasoned Shreds pair the Plymouth-based brand’s natural cheese with Frank’s RedHot and Cholula Hot Sauce seasonings and McCormick Crushed Red Pepper, giving cheese-laden meals and snacks a uniquely spicy kick for increasingly heat-seeking consumers. A 7-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $4.59-$5.79.

Building on the success of Sargento’s Fun! Balanced Breaks snacks, which were also created with Mōndelez, Shareables provide a convenient, resealable snacking solution that consumers can serve at once, eat together with one to three companions, and/or save for later. Shareables come in three varieties, each consisting of two Sargento natural cheeses accompanied by Ritz or Triscuit crackers: Cheddar & Colby Jack + Ritz, White Cheddar & Gouda + Triscuit, and Pepper Jack & Monterey Jack + Ritz. A 6-ounce peel-and-reseal package of 16 Ritz or 14 Triscuits and 16 or 14 slices of cheese has a suggested retail price range of $6- $8.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Sargento
Sargento has recently launched three product lines.

Easy Cheesy Meals

Also keeping it simple, La Farge, Wis.-based Organic Valley, the largest organic farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, has launched Organic American Cheese Blocks in two creamy options: classic, mild cheddar-like Original, and zesty Fiesta featuring organic jalapeño peppers, organic habanero powder and Mexican-inspired spices. The blocks were created for cheese lovers who crave the comforting taste and meltability of American cheese made with uncomplicated organic ingredients.

Crafted with USDA Organic milk from cows raised in pastures without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs, the blocks use the same recipe as the co-op’s award-winning Organic Valley American Cheese Slices but offer more versatility, allowing home cooks to slice, shred, cube or melt their cheese exactly how they want. The product is currently available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, with a rollout to additional stores coming in the following months. Either variety retails for a suggested $9.99 per 11-ounce block.

In the spirit of streamlining meal prep, Boursin Cheese’s Boursin Crumbles give foodies an easy way to add texture and flavor to meals. The convenient product line differs from the 2021 Boursin Bites snacking innovation in that the current offering was designed for shoppers seeking to enliven everyday dishes with a gourmet touch. 

When selecting the flavors for Boursin Crumbles, the brand chose Garlic & Fine Herbs, its most-loved flavor, made with a signature blend of garlic, fragrant parsley and mild chives, and Caramelized Onion & Herbs, a savory blend of cheese, onions and herbs that gained popularity during its limited release in 2021, prompting its addition to Boursin’s year-round lineup. A 4-ounce resealable container of either flavor has a suggested retail price of $5.99. Boursin is part of Chicago-based Bel Brands USA, a subsidiary of Bel Group. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds