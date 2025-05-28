The Cheese Review

Recently introduced products in the cheese category are placing a premium on snackability and convenience, as well as on the public’s demand for natural and organic foods perceived as healthier.

On the snackability side, artisan cheese company Sartori has boldly entered the segment with its Cheese Bites line, available in two of its signature flavors: creamy MontAmoré Cheddar, with robust notes of aged Parmesan, and zesty Italian Herb Cheddar, packed with a savory blend of fresh herbs, tangy lemon and warm Aleppo pepper.

Plymouth, Wis.-based Sartori crafted the elevated snack in a multiyear process that took into account consumer research and fan requests. While the bites can be enjoyed on their own, Sartori’s master cheesemakers suggest also trying them with crackers, fruit, nuts or even in a salad. The bites come in 4.5-ounce packages, each containing six snackable wheels of cheese, for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Shaking Up the Dairy Case

Meanwhile, fellow Wisconsin cheese company Sargento has been flexing its innovation muscles with three recent launches: Sargento Natural American Cheese, along with two collaborations: Sargento Seasoned Shredded Cheese, flavorful blends created with McCormick & Co. Inc., and Sargento Shareables, a ready-to-serve cheese and cracker tray developed in partnership with Mōndelez International.

Made with 100% natural cheese, Sargento Natural American Cheese contains just five ingredients – unlike typical processed American cheeses in the dairy case with nine or more – delivering the melt, flavor, aroma and texture that consumers want. An 8-ounce package of 12 slices has a suggested retail price of $4.29, while a 16-ounce package of 24 slices goes for a suggested retail price range of $7.99-$9.99

Sargento Seasoned Shreds pair the Plymouth-based brand’s natural cheese with Frank’s RedHot and Cholula Hot Sauce seasonings and McCormick Crushed Red Pepper, giving cheese-laden meals and snacks a uniquely spicy kick for increasingly heat-seeking consumers. A 7-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $4.59-$5.79.

Building on the success of Sargento’s Fun! Balanced Breaks snacks, which were also created with Mōndelez, Shareables provide a convenient, resealable snacking solution that consumers can serve at once, eat together with one to three companions, and/or save for later. Shareables come in three varieties, each consisting of two Sargento natural cheeses accompanied by Ritz or Triscuit crackers: Cheddar & Colby Jack + Ritz, White Cheddar & Gouda + Triscuit, and Pepper Jack & Monterey Jack + Ritz. A 6-ounce peel-and-reseal package of 16 Ritz or 14 Triscuits and 16 or 14 slices of cheese has a suggested retail price range of $6- $8.