Building on its award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan Cheese, specialty cheese brand, Cello has now released Extra Aged Copper Kettle Parmesan. Aged for more than 30 months in a copper vat to create a bold, rich parmesan flavor, Extra-Aged Copper Kettle can be added to a wide range of recipes or any cheese board. With a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$11.99, the line comes in 5-ounce and 1-pound wedges, as well as a 1-pound shredded option.