Part of the Arla family, the Castello brand of cheese has introduced Castello Whipped Dips. Made from imported Danish cheese and carefully curated herbs and spices, the dips provide an extra-creamy, light, airy and fluffy texture for superior dipping, snacking and recipe pairings. The line comes in three flavors: tangy, fresh Garlic & Herb; aromatic Cracked Pepper; and spicy and slightly sweet Paprika & Chili. All feature simple, natural ingredients and contain no stabilizers, gums, preservatives or artificial flavors. A 5.3-ounce resealable container of any flavor retails for a suggested starting price of $3.99.