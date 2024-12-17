Snack Factory, the brand that makes Pretzel Crisps, is reinventing the segment again with bite-size Pop’ums, which combine the munchability of popcorn and the crispy crunch of pretzels in a fun-to-eat nosh with a unique texture. Pop’ums will be available in the salty snack aisle next month in three crave-worthy flavors based on popular popcorn and pretzel varieties: White Cheddar, made with real cheese; tangy, smoky, peppery Golden Mustard BBQ; and buttery Sea Salt. The premium baked snack was specifically inspired by the shape of popcorn and designed to hold flavor for optimal snacking satisfaction. The suggested retail price is $5.49 per 9-ounce resealable bag of any flavor.