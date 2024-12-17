Some of America’s favorite candy brands are hitting store shelves in another format: flavorful reduced-fat chocolate milks. The latest result of a collaboration between Mars Wrigley and Fire Brands, Snickers, Twix and Milky Way Chocolate Milks deliver these beloved chocolate bar flavors as shelf-stable silky-smooth beverages with 15 grams of protein. A 14-ounce 100% recyclable HDPE bottle of any of the chocolate milks retails for a suggested $2.99. Earlier this year, the companies teamed on a Skittles Drinks line in Original, Wild Berry and Tropical flavors.