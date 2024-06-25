Carando Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage

Italian meat purveyor Carando, a brand of Smithfield Foods, has expanded its offerings with Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage. The savory charcuterie cuts – made from superior cuts of meat and all-natural ingredients, and conveniently pre-sliced and ready-to-plate – make for the perfect addition to any entertaining spread. The new product line offers three varieties – Italian Dry Salame, Pepperoni and Genoa Salame – as well as a dual pack of Genoa Salame and Pepperoni. Using Carando’s authentic recipe and made with high-quality cuts of meat, the sausage is uncured and well seasoned for a classic Italian flavor. Containing 6-10 grams of protein per serving without MSG, artificial flavorings and ingredients, or colorings, Carando’s Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage retails for $5.99 per 5-ounce pack of any variety at select retailers across the country.