Chicago-based Kraft Heinz is unveiling new lines under its beverage brand Capri Sun that are made with all-natural ingredients. Among the new offerings are four products: Capri Sun Fruit Refreshers, Capri Sun Organic, Capri Sun 100% Juice and Capri Sun Fruit & Veggie Blends. Each new line contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and each one comes in a 10-pack of 6 oz. pouches, each pack with an SRP between $2.49 and $3.99.