Hint Inc., an unsweetened flavored still-water brand infused with fruit essences and containing no calories or sugar, has added Sparkling Water With Electrolytes to its already robust portfolio. The carbonated waters are made with only clean, simple ingredients and infused with fruit flavor and defined electrolyte minerals for taste, such as potassium bicarbonate and magnesium citrate. Available in Peach Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit, Lime and Tangerine flavors, the thirst-quenching line has zero calories, sugar or sweeteners, and is vegan friendly, gluten- and sugar-free, and kosher certified. Sporting bright, bold packaging, Hint Sparkling Water With Electrolytes is now Sprouts stores nationwide, as well as on the brand’s website and Amazon.com, for $1.99 per 12-ounce sleek slim can and $17.99 per 12-count case. Electrolytes are said to maintain fluid balance, nerve and muscle function, and regulate pH levels, among other functions.