Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage Links are the perfect way to enjoy the robust flavor and hearty coarse-ground texture of traditional pork sausage, but with 70% less fat (70% less fat than USDA data for beef and pork sausage). Hearty Turkey Sausage Links are bun-length and feature a satisfying snap with every bite. Enjoy while tailgating, grilling with family or friends, or just as an easy weeknight meal starter.