Buffalo Market Builds ‘Restaurant Bridge’

Online grocer Buffalo Market has launched a program to give restaurants and select businesses access to six-month lines of credit. The Restaurant Bridge initiative is designed to aid hard-hit small businesses amid the pandemic.

First piloted several weeks ago in Buffalo Market’s hometown of San Francisco, the program is now rolling out to more businesses in the Bay Area, and, based on availability, the rest of California.

“Restaurants and hospitality workers have made tremendous sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Buffalo Market co-founder Sean Howell. “Many restaurants have pivoted to delivery and takeout to continue serving their communities while keeping Californians safe. Restaurant Bridge is an effort to provide those businesses much needed relief and to help them to stay afloat.”

Added Buffalo Market CEP Adam Olejniczak, “Through this program, we hope to help over 1,000 California businesses and over 50,000 restaurant workers.”

Applications are available through April 17, selected restaurants notified of approval within 72 hours. Once approved, businesses can order from Buffalo Market to supply their restaurants and businesses with necessary provisions, after which payments won’t become due for up to six months, with no additional fees or interest.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Buffalo Market has taken significant steps to ensure the safety of our staff, our industry and our local community,” observed Howell. “We know we are not alone in our sacrifices, nor in our many needs to pivot, so supporting businesses who are doing the same is critical. We believe we have to support each and that is why Buffalo Market launched Restaurant Bridge.”

Buffalo Market offers wholesale-to-door delivery in California to independent restaurants, ghost kitchens, ghost marts, caterers, pop-ups, convenience stores, and even individuals and families.