Bolthouse Farms has a new line for cereal lovers and daily dairy users. Its refrigerated non-dairy Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk contains 10 grams of pea protein in each 8-ounce serving versus only 1 gram of protein typically found in almond milk. The plant-based milks also have 50 percent more calcium than dairy milk. Plant Protein Milk is available in four flavors: Unsweetened, Original, Vanilla and Chocolate, and retail in 48-ounce bottle, each with an SRP of $4.99.