Bolthouse Farms B Balanced Smoothies

Bolthouse Farms has created two new beverages that offer much less sugar than other smoothies on the market. Bolthouse Farms B Strong protein shakes serve up 16 grams of protein per serving and 70 percent less sugar than the leading refrigerated protein drink in four flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Vanilla Chai and Coffee. The brand's other smoothie drink, called Bolthouse Farms B Balanced, delivers a juicer variety in four flavors, including Sweet Green, a combination of kiwi, apple, pineapple and cucumber, also with 50 percent less sugar than competing products. Each beverage is available for a suggested $2.99 per 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle.