Bobo's Stuff'd Bites are jam-filled morsels rich in protein and fiber, allowing kids to enjoy stuffed oat bars in snack-sized portions. Baked with whole-grain oats and real organic fruit jam, the bites are an alternative to sugary, highly processed snacks and bars and help provide long-lasting energy. The snacks are gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO, and come in two varieties: Apple Pie and Peanut Butter & Jelly. They retail in packs of five for a suggested $4.99 each.