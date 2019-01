Bob Evans Farms' new Steamables steam-in-bag sides come in three varieties: Sea Salt Red Potato Wedges, Steak House Red Potato Wedges and Garlic Red Potato Wedges. Each comes in a 22-ounce bag and contains 100 calories or less per serving. The frozen sides are ready after just five minutes in the microwave, and each bag features a resealable zipper so consumers can add their choice of cooking oil prior to cooking.