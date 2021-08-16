Unlike other salmon burgers on the market, Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers are made with four simple ingredients -- Atlantic salmon, salt, pepper and lemon -- and the patties are hand-pressed during production. The burgers, which can be cooked from frozen or thawed, and are rich in omega-3s, protein (22 grams per burger), and antioxidants. Ready for the grill, the sustainable patties are gluten-free, kosher certified, and contain no added hormones, antibiotics or sugar. A 4-pack of Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers retails for a suggested $8.99.