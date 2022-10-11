Blue Apron Expands 3rd-Party Strategy With Amazon

Blue Apron is making its meal kits available in the Amazon store. A selection of the company’s offerings, including Ready to Cook options, Family Favorites recipes and quick Heat & Eat meals, can now be purchased on the e-retailer’s site without a subscription.

“Our customers regularly tell us how much they love our meals. By offering a selection of products in the U.S. Amazon store, we are able to provide Amazon customers the opportunity to buy a range of chef-curated meals that will arrive quickly to their door,” said Josh Friedman, chief product officer at New York-based Blue Apron. “Our mutual commitment to exceptional customer service will allow us to continue to deliver a great experience.”

Blue Apron will fulfill orders placed through Amazon and ship them the next business day. In addition to standard meal options, the company is making its limited-time, special occasion boxes available on Amazon.com.

“Offering an assortment of Blue Apron meal kits will make it even easier for Amazon customers to prepare delicious meals,” said Janie Song, director of grocery and health & personal care for Amazon. “We hope this offering will inspire those new to cooking and save time for seasoned cooks looking for quick, convenient options.”

The move is part of the meal kit company’s expansion of its third-party channel strategy to appeal to a wider pool of potential customers and remove barriers to trials. In June, Blue Apron became the first meal kit provider to make its products available on Walmart.com.

Other recent strategic partnerships helping to increase Blue Apron’s ecosystem include Blue Cross Blue Shield and Planet Fitness, and a renewed partnership with sleep, meditation and relaxation app Calm. These partnerships will bolster the meal kit company’s Wellness360 initiatives, while a collaboration with appliance company Panasonic Consumer Electronics Co. is aimed at developing recipes that can be prepared in Panasonic’s 4-in-1 Multi-Oven.

Blue Apron received a $70.5 million capital infusion in early May, a week before executives shared plans to achieve adjusted-EBITDA profitability in 2023, as well as information on its new Next Course strategy, during the company’s inaugural Investor Day on May 10. The strategy outlines a path to sustainable growth, profitability and shareholder return.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.