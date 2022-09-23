Blue Apron Joins World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative

Meal kit company Blue Apron is putting sustainability front and center as it joins the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. As a member, Blue Apron will aim to show how it can help drive the outcomes of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The company says it is paying special attention to three particular Sustainable Development Goals, including No Poverty, Zero Hunger and Good Health, and Well-Being since they are aligned with the company’s vision of Better Living Through Better Food. Blue Apron will further report on these goals in its annual environmental, social and governance report.

“We are a carbon-neutral meal-kit company that is focused on bringing incredible recipes to our customers while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone,” said Linda Findley, president and CEO of New York-based Blue Apron. “We are proud to join UNGC as we believe it will allow us to glean insightful best practices while continuing to hold ourselves accountable for our progress.”

Blue Apron’s VP of Culinary John Adler has also joined the UN’s Chef Manifesto, which is a global community designed to help deliver good food for all.

“Since our founding, we’ve focused on sourcing responsibly, supporting regenerative agriculture and fishing practices, reducing food waste throughout the supply chain, and, when possible, donating surplus food to food banks in the communities where we operate,” said Adler. “By joining the Chef Manifesto, we look forward to collaborating with chefs and thought leaders in the culinary world to further our efforts, share our approaches and learn from others who have done remarkable work in support of this goal.”

Earlier this month, Blue Apron announced a partnership with Planet FWD, a carbon management platform for consumer companies. Blue Apron plans to conduct a more thorough review of its Scope 3 emissions by leveraging Planet FWD’s platform to measure, report and plan action on its carbon footprint for its meal kits as well as company-wide emissions. Blue Apron is the first meal kit company on the platform.