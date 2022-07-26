Blue Apron Is Now Doing the Prep Work for Customers

Blue Apron is rolling out ready-to-cook meals in response to consumer demand for more quick and convenient meal options. The meals are available as part of a subscription and come with pre-chopped, pre-portioned ingredients and a recyclable aluminum tray for baking.

“Our customers’ desire for easier meal options on days when time is limited has led us to introduce Ready to Cook recipes,” said Josh Friedman, Blue Apron’s chief product officer. “After exploring and testing dozens of options, our culinary team created delicious meals, without compromising on quality of ingredients for convenience. We believe these meals meet an important need for our key customer segments, including families, a category we see as one of the biggest opportunities for Blue Apron.”

This offering joins the meal solution provider’s slate of quick prep options, which include prepared, single-serving meals and a series of recipes designed to be ready in 30 minutes or less. The ready-to-cook options will rotate on a weekly basis beginning July 29 and will include:

Oven-Baked Chorizo & Black Bean Tacos with Jalapeño & Monterey Jack.

Oven-Baked Sweet Chili Udon & Vegetables with Coconut Chips & Sesame Seeds.

Oven-Baked Pesto Chicken & Orzo with Spinach, Tomatoes & Ricotta.

Oven-Baked Cheesy Tomato Gnocchi with Calabrian Chile & Spinach.

“Our Ready to Cook recipes were developed by testing a combination of grains, starches and sauces from our pantry to offer a variety of options and cuisines, including Italian, Mediterranean and Mexican, with a cooking vessel that delivered the most consistent results,” said John Adler, VP of culinary. “For example, our oven-baked gnocchi features a mixture of juicy tomatoes, spinach, spicy Calabrian chile paste topped with mozzarella, and our hearty tacos feature a mixture of chorizo and black beans served in a soft tortilla.”

Blue Apron has been busy as it continues to execute on its turnaround strategies through a partnership with retail giant Walmart. The company has launched a new offering on Walmart.com that allows consumers to purchase a selection of meal kits without a subscription. With this move, Blue Apron has now become the first and only meal kit provider on the Walmart Marketplace platform.

Additionally, the meal kit company in May unveiled its Wellness360 initiatives, which will be bolstered by partners including Blue Cross Blue Shield and Planet Fitness, and a renewed partnership with sleep, meditation and relaxation app Calm.

Blue Apron is schedule to release its Q2 2022 financial results on Aug. 8.