Blue Apron Adds Even More Weekly Food Offerings

Meal kit company Blue Apron has expanded its offerings with additional four-serving recipes and add-on items, as well as newly added premium sparkling wines. The added options mark the largest number of options Blue Apron has offered to date.

The expansion brings the total weekly options to 58, which is triple the number of choices on the company’s menu since 2019. The Four-Serving menu now offers 12 weekly options that feature more wellness and vegetarian recipes, as well as more craft and premium meals.

“Over the past few years, we have focused on delivering the right variety, flexibility and choice to meet our customers’ needs in the kitchen,” said Josh Friedman, chief product officer at New York-based Blue Apron. “The expanded Family Friendly and Add-on options continue to deliver on the weekly menu variety our customers have come to expect from us and feature choices like Wellness, vegetarian and Premium recipes.”

Blue Apron launched its Add-on options last year, and is capitalizing on the popularity of the category with even more varieties. Breakfast, appetizers, salads, desserts and proteins can be ordered à-la-carte.

The company is additionally adding three new sparkling wines to its Market and as part of shoppers’ wine subscriptions. The wine varietals were designed by the Blue Apron team and are produced in California.

Earlier this month, Blue Apron revealed its Next Course strategy, which charts a path toward sustainable growth, profitability and shareholder return. The company plans to focus on curated food experiences and an expansion beyond traditional meal kit subscriptions, as well as tech and operational infrastructure optimization.

On May 9, Blue Apron shared its Q1 financial report, posting a 9% decline in year-over-year net revenue. The loss was greater than the company expected and was attributed to fewer orders and customers over the past 12 months, as well as higher food prices and labor costs.

The company’s leadership team was optimistic about the outlook for the rest of 2022, though, thanks to reaching its carbon neutrality goal and a fresh $70.5 million capital infusion at the end of the quarter and other aspects of its business.