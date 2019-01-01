Biscoff Ice Cream

Family-owned Belgian company Lotus Bakeries, maker of the world-famous Biscoff cookies and cookie butter, is now launching a line of super-premium ice cream. Combining dairy cream with Lotus’ two signature products, the ice cream will be available in both pint and bar formats. The pints, coming in July, will be availabe in five flavors, all with crunchy Biscoff cookies and cookie butter inclusions – Original, Chocolate Brownie, Salted Caramel, Belgian Chocolate Chip and Blueberry Cheesecake – while the bar, which arrives in stores this October, will initially come in one variety: cookie butter ice cream dipped in a layer cookie butter and then enrobed in Belgian chocolate. All SKUs have no added colors and use carefully selected non-GMO, no-RBST ingredients. The suggested retail price is $.5.99 per pint of the ice cream or 3-count package of bars.