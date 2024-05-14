Big Y Seeking Hispanic Products

Although Big Y is currently seeking Hispanic and Latin American products, it’s always interested in adding new partners of all types from its store regions.

Ahead of the grand reopening of its newly renovated West Springfield, Mass., store next month, Big Y is looking for more locally produced Hispanic and Latin American items to carry at the location through the grocer’s Local Hispanic Vendor Discovery Tour.

The West Springfield store’s Hispanic grocery section will feature traditional ingredients and pantry staples from across Latin America, including Brazil and the Caribbean, with a selection of tropical produce such as plantains, ajicito peppers, an expanded selection of roots, sugar cane, chayote, and an assortment of chilies.

Although Big Y is currently seeking Hispanic and Latin American products, it’s always interested in adding new partners of all types from its store regions. The retailer currently partners with more than 500 area businesses providing 4,000-plus individual local products. These items can be found across every department in Big Y stores.

“Our mission at Big Y has always been to provide our customers with a diverse selection of high-quality products that meet their culinary needs and preferences,” noted Mike Cormier, Big Y’s SVP of sales and marketing. “With the introduction of our new Hispanic grocery section, we are excited to offer an even broader range of options, allowing our customers to explore and experience the rich and vibrant flavors of Latin American cuisine.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates more than 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.