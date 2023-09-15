Meijer Highlights Hispanic-Owned Businesses

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Meijer is shining a light on specific grocery brands, home goods, gifts and clothing to elevate Hispanic-owned businesses and celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of their communities.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, grocery brands including Chomps, Chuza, Salsa God, Badia Spices, Siete, Somos, La Banderita and El Monterey will be highlighted. Non-grocery items from Hispanic-owned companies include greeting cards, book boxes, journals, notecards and gift bags.

"By amplifying these businesses, we not only offer our customers unique and authentic products, but we also uplift entrepreneurs within the community," said Tim Williams, VP of diversity and inclusion at Meijer. "This moment, along with our supplier diversity programs demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enriching lives in the communities we serve."

For a third year, Meijer is partnering with lifestyle brand Jen Zeano Designs (JZD), which specializes in Latina empowerment apparel and accessories. The company’s products will be available at all Meijer supercenters, along with a special collection of products featuring artists Gloria Arteaga-Hinton, Ariana Moreno and Carly Redmond. Meijer will donate 5% of the sales generated from the Hispanic Heritage Month art collection to local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"This Hispanic Heritage Month, we not only honor the rich contributions of the Hispanic community but our efforts also reaffirm our continued commitment to supplier diversity," said Carla Hendon, director of supplier diversity at Meijer. "By cultivating a diverse supplier network, we're able to mirror the diverse communities we serve every day. We want these businesses to thrive and are proud to support the empowerment of underrepresented voices that will ultimately shape the future of commerce."

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.