Big Y Names Christian D’Amour District Director

The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. has appointed Christian P. D’Amour, a member of the company’s founding family, district director for 16 stores throughout Connecticut. In his new role, D’Amour will focus on providing a best-in-class customer shopping experience and create a nurturing environment in which Big Y employees can develop. His responsibilities will include staffing, training and development, operational execution, and sales strategies and results. He will report to VP of Supermarket Operations Nicole D’Amour Schneider.

D’Amour began his career at Big Y at the age of 14 as a part time service clerk. After college, he was a sales and marketing representative for an insurance company based in Providence, R.I., before rejoining Big Y as a store director trainee in 2014. A year later, he became assistant store director in its Wilbraham, Mass., World Class Market. In 2016, he was promoted to store director in Southampton, Mass. He next went on to manage the Wilbraham store before being tapped as store manager at Table & Vine’s flagship location in West Springfield, Mass. In 2019, D’Amour became a district sales and merchandising mentor for Big Y’s 15-store district in western Massachusetts. In this role, he oversaw all sales, merchandising and store team development across all departments, as well as continuing to guide the operations of the company’s Table & Vine flagship. He most recently directed Big Y’s e-commerce platform.

“We are thrilled to have Christian back on our operations team,” said Schneider. “We are certain that Christian’s enthusiasm and passion for the business, his care and commitment to our store teams, and his genuine drive and focus on improving the customer experience will all have an incredible impact throughout his district and across our company.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.