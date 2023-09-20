Big Y Makes Big Moves at Checkout

Customers at all Big Y stores can go through the checkout process faster, thanks to the completion of a new mobile checkout solution. The grocer announced that it has fully deployed myExpress Checkoutsystems at all of its 73 locations.

Big Y teamed up with New York City-based FutureProof Retail (FPR) to install the solution that allows shoppers to scan and bag items and pay via the myExpress Checkout app. Even before they check out, customers can use the app to keep a running tab on their total, view items on sale, redeem offers and apply digital coupons.

The full-store implementation followed a previous pilot test of the system. FPR supported by Big Y throughout the process by customizing features and adding store system integrations, including the transition to a new POS system.

“Both teams have been working together during the setup and rollout phases to create a customized solution that fits the needs of Big Y’s customers. The 4.9 rating in the App Store is a testament to our joint efforts,” said Di Di Chan, FPR president.

Meanwhile, Big Y is meeting customer needs in other ways, announcing new myBigY Rewards features. Shoppers now can earn points on every trip and choose how they want to be rewarded, whether through grocery savings, fuel savings or free products. While they earn points for every dollar spent at Big Y and Big Y Express Fresh Market stores, customers can log into their myBigY account to load and track points.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.