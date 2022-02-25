Big Y Hosting 3rd Chainwide On-the-Spot Hiring Event

On March 1, Big Y Foods will hold its third on-the-spot hiring event at all of the regional grocery store chain’s locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The event is open to anyone 18 years and up who wishes to learn new skills and share innovative ideas in keeping with the food retailer’s “It’s More Than Food, It’s My Story” approach to associates.

“Over my career, I have had the opportunity to work with amazing people and learn from fantastic mentors that have helped me grow both personally and professionally,” noted Matt Marchetto, store director at Big Y’s Lee, Mass., location. “These relationships, along with a strong work ethic, have helped me maintain leadership roles in multiple areas of our business, including our Fresh & Local Distribution Center, employee services and now store operations, where I help lead and support an incredible team in our Lee location. None of this would be possible if I did not work for a company that challenges me, invests in my development and treats me like family.”

“Big Y has given me the opportunity to never stop learning,” said Meat/Seafood Manager Lauren Walker. “Bagging groceries as a first job and exploring other departments through high school helped me realize who I was and what I wanted out of life. I was presented the opportunity to participate in a leadership development program and an employee resource group, where I realized I wanted more, to be at the table where my voice was sought after and appreciated. I am now a meat sales manager getting another trade under my belt and building my skill sets. As a young eager woman, I am excited to see where my next chapter will be with Big Y.”

To get new associates working as soon as possible, Big Y has streamlined its application process: Every hiring location will hold interviews, and hiring managers will be able to make immediate job offers for full-time positions, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the event. There are currently openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience Stores, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits. Full-time supermarket openings include a 40-hour work week with some weekend availability, and open positions include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, deli, department managers; assistant department managers; and overnight stock clerks. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience openings include managers, assistant managers, head cashiers and clerks. Table and Vine has openings in all departments, while distribution center openings include selectors, porters and equipment operators.

Interested applicants can apply in advance online, where they can also find addresses of all of the host hiring locations.

“Every employee’s career journey is personal and unique to them,” observes Michael J. Galat, Big Y VP of employee services. “At Big Y, we’re known for an extraordinary employee experience and provide growth opportunities that fit your lifestyle. Our employees tell us they most appreciate the customers they serve and being part of a family where they are valued, heard and cared for. Come join a team where your ideas and perspectives are encouraged and respected.”

According to Big Y, its employees can take advantage of generous benefits, flexible work shifts and personalized training, among other amenities.

The grocer’s previous chainwide hiring events took place last year in June and October.

Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The Springfield, Mass.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.