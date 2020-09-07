Big Y Extends and Expands Price Freeze

Big Y World Class Market has not only extended its price freeze, originally set to run from May 1 until July 1, to Sept. 2, but has also expanded the number of everyday grocery items covered by it from 10,000 to 15,000.

“When we announced our first price freeze, we heard from over 5,000 customers who indicated how important this action is to them,” noted Michael D’Amour, COO of Springfield, Massachusetts-based Big Y. “These remain uncharted times, so we feel this is another way we can help our customers and the community.”

Among the items already on the list are specific popular brands of fresh chicken, butter, red and green seedless grapes, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, breakfast cereal, English muffins, cheese, strawberries, Greek yogurt, pizza, orange juice, and spring water. New seasonal items added to the list include meat franks, country-style pork ribs, frozen beef patties, jumbo fresh clam rolls, grape tomatoes, avocados, raspberries and deli salads, along with store-made cheese pizzas, large subs and fried chicken. The brands and pricing for these items appear on Big Y’s website.

Additionally, as food banks in the grocer’s market area experience unprecedented demand, Big Y has donated $250,000, amounting to 1 million meals, to address the rise in food insecurity since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“As a family business, we recognize our responsibility to be exceptional in our service to our customers, especially right now,” said D’Amour. “Our customers are like family to us, and that’s why the friendly service in our stores, as well as commitment to the community, remains exceptional as well.”

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Big Y Foods Inc. operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. Employing almost 12,000 employees, the company is No. 72 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.