Ben’s Original, a brand of Mars Food & Nutrition, is expanding its portfolio with Ben’s Original Street Food, which takes rice from the side to the center of the plate. The line of entrées comes in four bold flavors: hearty Jamaican Jerk Style Red Beans & Rice with Chicken, comforting Gumbo with Chicken Andouille Sausage, savory Fried Rice with Vegetables, and Mexican-style Bean & Rice Burrito Bowl. Each convenient shelf-stable meal is ready after just 90 seconds in the microwave. The suggested retail price for a 9-ounce package of any of the meals is around $4. Ben’s Original Street Food comes soon after the launch of the brand’s cupboard-ready meals in the United Kingdom, consisting of Ben’s Original Lunch Bowls, a healthy line of grain and vegetable bowls that can be eaten hot or cold, and Ben’s Original Favourites, a range of ready-to-eat rice-based dishes. Mars Food & Nutrition is a division of Mars Inc.