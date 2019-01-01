Ben & Jerry's Ice Creams with Cookie Dough Cores

Ben & Jerry's has launched three new cookie-dough ice cream varieties with "gobs" of cookie dough running down the center of each pint. They include:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core – A nod to the original that brings together cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips and a chocolate chip cookie dough core

Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core – Sweet cream ice cream with a hint of almond flavor and shortbread cookies, along with cherry ice cream with cherries and a sugar cookie dough core

Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core – Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, along with peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips and a no-bake cookie dough core.

Each pint retails for a suggested $4.29-$4.99.