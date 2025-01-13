 Skip to main content

Behind Walmart’s Comprehensive Brand Refresh

Company says update is rooted in the legacy of founder Sam Walton
Emily Crowe
Walmart brand refresh
Walmart's brand refresh will being rolling out across its digital footprint this month.

New year, new Walmart. The company has unveiled a refreshed look and feel that it says “reflects its evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” and will help it “build credibility and connection, become known for its convenient digital-first services and be seen as a more modern, culturally dynamic brand.”

Key features of the brand refresh include a new wordmark that is inspired by Sam Walton’s classic trucker hat, as well as a color palette that leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones. Rollout of the refresh began in October 2024 at one of its stores in Springdale, Ark., and remaining stores will be brought up to speed over time.

“Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want,” said William White, SVP and chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. “This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow.” 

Continued White: “While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us. As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them.”

The new branding will officially launch on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, as well as across marketing campaign assets and the corporate site, this month. The remainder of Walmart’s assets will change over throughout the year.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.

