Press enter to search
Close search

Beecher’s Cheese Curd Lasagna

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Beecher’s Cheese Curd Lasagna

Beecher’s Cheese Curd Lasagna

Known for authentic cheeses and a line of frozen dishes that includes its “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese, Beecher’s Handmade Cheese has now brought out Beecher’s Cheese Curd Lasagna The frozen vegetarian entrée features a richly flavorful tomato sauce, herbed ricotta cheese, and a mix of spinach and kale, all topped with Beecher’s Cheese Curds. Available in 23-ounce portions, one package serves two to four people, and a certified gluten-free version is also available. The item retails for a suggested $13.99, while the gluten-free option has a suggested retail price of $15.89.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Tussock Jumper Wine Single Serves

Organic Valley Ultra