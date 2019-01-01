Known for authentic cheeses and a line of frozen dishes that includes its “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese, Beecher’s Handmade Cheese has now brought out Beecher’s Cheese Curd Lasagna The frozen vegetarian entrée features a richly flavorful tomato sauce, herbed ricotta cheese, and a mix of spinach and kale, all topped with Beecher’s Cheese Curds. Available in 23-ounce portions, one package serves two to four people, and a certified gluten-free version is also available. The item retails for a suggested $13.99, while the gluten-free option has a suggested retail price of $15.89.