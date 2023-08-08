Bashas’ Joins Blackhawk Network to Expand Gifting Options

Bashas’, a family-owned grocery store chain operated by The Raley’s Companies, has joined global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network’s (BHN) distribution network, teaming with the company to expand gifting options at its 112 supermarket locations – encompassing Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Food City locations – throughout Arizona and New Mexico. The partnership enables Bashas’ to bring a variety of popular gifting and shopping options to its customers and expand its suite of options with several multibrand original-content gift cards.

Multibrand cards pull popular brands together across top-selling categories onto a single themed gift card, enabling recipients to redeem at any or all of the brands featured on the card. The suite of multistore cards available at Bashas’ includes the One4all gift card, Giving Good cards, Choice Cards, Game On sports betting cards (Arizona only) and Spafinder cards.

“Bashas’ and its family of stores are known and loved in the communities they serve for their dedicated customer-focused approach,” noted Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas at Pleasanton, Calif.-based BHN. “Through our partnership, we’re thrilled to be able to help them provide the best shopping and gifting experiences for their customers by offering convenient, personalized and localized gifting options.”

As well as multibrand gift cards, Bashas’ will offer hundreds of retailer-branded gift cards in various categories, including recreation and travel, home, fashion, dining, electronics and toys, books, movies, music, and sporting goods. The offering will also include Visa and Mastercard prepaid cards and prepaid telecom cards.

“We’ve moved our gift card business to BHN because of their ability to match the level of service that embodies Bashas’ company mission and offer something we’re committed to providing every day: exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations and quality products our shoppers expect,” said Cisco Echeverria, senior director of center store at Chandler, Ariz.-based Bashas’. “As we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our customers, we’re confident that the new display of gift cards will provide a one-stop shop for all gifting needs.”

The move represents an expansion of Raley’s longtime partnership with BHN, which also includes management of in-store gift card programs at 120 grocery locations under the Raley’s banner.

Employing more than 21,000 associates, West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, the company bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. Raley’s is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.