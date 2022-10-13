Bashas’ Elevates Company Officer

Reflecting its ambitious growth plans and focused market strategies, Bashas’ has promoted its SVP of marketing, merchandising and procurement to chief operating officer. Steve Mayer, who joined the Arizona grocer just over two years ago, will expand his role to oversee store operations and the day-to-day business across the company’s Southwest footprint.

As COO, Mayer will continue to report to Bashas’ President Edward “Trey” Basha. He will also serve on the retailer’s executive committee and represent the Bashas’ division on the executive leadership team of parent The Raley’s Cos.

Over the course of his 30-year industry career, Mayer has held leadership positions at retailers such as Schnucks Markets, Inc., where he rose to the role of chief merchant. He was also an executive at Meijer Corp., Bi-Lo, Ahold USA and Flavor 1st. He earned a doctor of business administration from California Coast University, completed Harvard Business School’s certificate program and received bachelor of science and master of science degrees from the University of Phoenix, where he later taught business to undergraduate and graduate students.

“Steve has proven to be a valued leader since joining our team nearly two and a half years ago,” said Basha. “He has helped to shape our brand and market strategies and enhanced our overall business acumen, while also building a strong team. We look forward to seeing Steve’s influence become even more evident in our team dynamics and business performance.”

Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Cos., also lauded the promotion. “Bashas’ and The Raley’s Cos. is fortunate to have a capable and inspiring leader in Steve Mayer. I commend Trey on his decision to bring Steve onto the team in spring of 2021 and for recognizing Steve’s potential to lead in this broader capacity. I congratulate Steve, his wife Jeanette and family, as well as the Bashas’ team,” Knopf remarked.

This is the latest in a string of leadership updates at Bashas’ banners. In early October, the company announced the promotion of three executives within its grocery group.

Founded in 1932 by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr., Bashas' operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. The retailer was acquired by West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s in December 2021. Raley’s is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.