Said to be the world’s first organic, ridged, flavor-forward plantain chip, Barnana’s Plantain Chips come in three varieties: Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Acapulco Lime and Sea Salt & Vinegar (with Apple Cider). Flavor comes first with the chips, which are fried in organic coconut oil and USDA Certified Organic, paleo, grain-free, vegan and Non-GMO Verified. The chips retail for a suggested $4.99 per 5-ounce bag or $14.99 per three-pack.