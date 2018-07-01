Bare Snacks Strawberry Banana Chips

Bare Snacks has introduced Strawberry Banana Chips, which join the brand's line of oil-free banana chips. Inspired by the classic smoothie flavor, the snack starts with fresh, ripe bananas that are slowly baked and lightly dusted with crushed strawberries, with no added oil or sugar, and nothing artificial. Suitable for snacking straight from the bag or using in a fruity parfait or atop oatmeal, the snacks come in resealable 2.7-ounce bags and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, fat-free and a good source of fiber. They retail for a suggested $4.29 per bag.