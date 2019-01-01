Banza Chickpea Rice

Following up on its chickpea-based pasta, Banza has introduced Chickpea Rice, which contains three times the protein, double the fiber, and 30 percent fewer net carbs than brown rice.The high-protein, high-fiber, reduced-carb rice is a suitable alternative to rice, quinoa and other grains, and is naturally gluten-free. Available in two varieties: Chickpea and Tricolor Legume (a mix of chickpea, red lentil, and green pea rice), the shelf-stable product retails in 8-ounce pouches for a suggested $3.99 each.