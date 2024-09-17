Baldor Specialty Foods Opens Washington, D.C.-Area Facility

Premium and specialty food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods is expanding its restaurant and foodservice capabilities with the opening of a new facility in the Washington, D.C., area on Sept. 17. Located on Lanham, Md.’s Hargrove Industrial Campus, the new 100,000-square-foot warehouse is only 12 miles away from metropolitan Washington, D.C., and in close proximity to major highways.

Representing a significant investment in Baldor’s growing operations in the D.C. metro area, the facility enhances its ability to serve customers across Maryland; Washington, D.C.; and Virginia. The new warehouse, which includes 35 dock doors and state-of-the-art refrigeration and frozen storage capabilities, will enable the company to scale its operations, boost delivery efficiencies and continue sourcing fresh local products. It will also support local employment, with 140 employees at present and plans to hire many more, among them drivers and warehouse staff.

“Our commitment at Baldor is to our customers, our vendor partners and our employees — everything we do needs to be a win for all three,” said TJ Murphy, CEO and owner of Bronx, N.Y.-based Baldor. “As our business has rapidly expanded in the Washington, D.C., area, we knew we needed a facility that could match the pace of our growth and support our commitment to getting our customers the best products as efficiently as possible. At the same time, we wanted to maximize product sales for our vendors, and bring on more local farmers and producers while also increasing career and salary opportunities for our employees. With this move, we believe we have hit the trifecta.”