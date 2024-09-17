Baldor Specialty Foods Opens Washington, D.C.-Area Facility
The Lanham facility will be the fourth hub for Baldor’s operations, joining the company’s Bronx headquarters and regional hubs in Boston and Philadelphia. Baldor first launched in the area in 2012, with a small cross-dock facility in Jessup, Md.; this facility ultimately grew to serve 1,000 of the company’s 14,000-plus total customers. The company sought out the Lanham site in November 2022, and the lease signing marked the start of extensive renovations, including the installation of temperature-controlled refrigeration and freezing rooms to ensure optimal storage conditions for Baldor’s diverse range of perishable products. A full warehouse that’s eight times the size of the former cross-dock facility, the Lanham facility will house 7,000 products and feature advanced picking capabilities.
“This facility represents the perfect harmony of proximity to our customers and proximity to talent,” explained Dominic Vasold, Baldor’s director of D.C. operations. “We’re sitting close to the intersection of I-495 and Route 50, and we’re not far from I-95 and I-295. This allows us to optimize delivery time and routes, ensuring efficiencies from Annapolis, Md., to Arlington, Va., and everywhere in between. Prince George’s County has the right workforce for our needs. Plus, the size of this facility allows us to store large volumes of diverse products very effectively. Also, we’ve left ourselves with lots of room to grow, as we forecast a strong trajectory in the region.”
Baldor’s investment in the Lanham area goes beyond the operational advantages of the new facility: the company is also sourcing from local farmers and suppliers, providing a platform for area businesses to succeed.
Family-owned Baldor Specialty Foods is a distributor of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company now services more than 14,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, Maine, to Richmond, Va., and offers more than 7,000 food items.