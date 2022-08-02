Cheese maker Bel Brands USA will introduce Babybel Plant-Based nationwide at retail next month as its latest dairy-free offering, joining Boursin Dairy-Free and Bel Brands’ wholly plant-based Nurishh products. Babybel Plant-Based captures Babybel’s familiar taste in a certified-plant-based; organic; soy-, nut- and gluten-free; non-GMO Project Verified; and certified-vegan snack that’s a good source of calcium and vitamin B 12 . The product has a soft, smooth and creamy texture that was developed to match that of Mozzarella cheese. Additionally, the brand’s signature red wax coating has become green for the plant-based option so it’s easy for consumers to identify. Bel Brands is also expanding its Nurishh portfolio this spring to include a Cream Cheese Style product line in Plain and Chive varieties, the Cubes product line in Cheddar Style and Hot Pepper Style varieties, Parmesan Style Shreds, and Hot Pepper Style Slices, a Slices variety pack (two packs of Cheddar Style Slices and one pack of Mozzarella Style Slices), and plans to roll out The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in 2023. In developing these products, Bel Brands collaborated closely with consumers to ensure that tastes, textures and overall quality were just right. Babybel Plant-Based will be available for a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$5.49 per six-count 4.23-ounce bag, while the Nurishh Cubes will go for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.99, and the Nurishh Cream Cheese Style line will retail for a suggested $3.99-$4.99.