With the introduction of Nurishh, Bel Brands USA has become one of the first traditional cheese companies to add plant-based options to its product portfolio. Informed by Bel's French cheese-making know-how, Nurishh offers cheesy taste, meltability and comfort along with plant-based nutrition. The certified plant-based and lactose-free product line is a good source of calcium and vitamin B12, with no artificial colors or flavors. It comes in six varieties: Cheddar Style Slices, Mozzarella Style Slices, Provolone Style Slices, Cheddar Style Shreds, Mozzarella Style Shreds, and Cheddar & Mozzarella Style Blend. By expanding its product offering beyond traditional cheese products, Bel is advancing its mission to become a major player in the healthy snack sector – diversifying through growth in dairy, fruit and plant-based products. Nurishh is the company’s first wholly plant-based brand. Items in the line retail for a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99.