Born in France’s Normandy region and currently available on five continents, Boursin has now introduced Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative in the well-known dairy cheese brand’s popular Garlic & Herbs flavor. Made with organic coconut oil and organic expeller-pressed canola oil, the Non-GMO Project Verified plant-based product was developed using the knowledge and expertise of international plant-based food brand Follow Your Heart, with the aim of meeting the entertaining and snacking needs of even more consumers. The suggested retail price is $6.99 per 6-ounce recyclable cup with a recyclable easy-open and -close lid. Although the item is only available on Amazon in the United States, Boursin plans to launch it at U.S. retail stores in 2021.