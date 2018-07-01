Australis Aquaculture Sustainable Teriyaki Barramundi

Australis Aquaculture, producer of sustainably ocean-farmed barramundi, is introducing Garlic Teriyaki Barramundi to its frozen retail line starting at the beginning of next year. The sweet and savory pre-glazed frozen barramundi portions are designed for health-conscious consumers who crave the flavor and nutritional value of sustainable seafood but don't want to deal with any fuss. Garlic Teriyaki Barramundi come as “ready-to-roast” portions in a 12-ounce bag. Each piece is packed with omega-3s, contains 18 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving, and uses non-GMO ingredients.