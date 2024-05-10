Aurora Grocery Group Reveals Leadership Transition

Family-owned Aurora Grocery Group (AGG) has appointed Franky Jorge its new chairman of the board. Franky succeeds his brother, Omar, who was chairman for the past 12 years and will continue to sit on the board of directors.

The new AGG board team consists of Franky Jorge, president; Edwin Gutierrez, VP; Jenny Jorge, secretary general; Jacinto Pena, treasurer; Omar Jorge, director; Alexis Pena, director; Ismael Pena; director; Nancy Pena, member; Christian Gutiérrez. member; Frank Pena; member; and Alvin Diaz; member. The executive team comprises CEO Julio Ibanez and Executive Controller Evelyn Pena.

“After 12 years as the chairman of Aurora Grocery Group, I’m very proud to pass the baton to our new chairman, my brother, Franky,” said Omar. “From the founding of AGG, I told my family members that I did not see the position of chairman as a permanent position, but as one that would be passed through different family members so that all of us could bring our energy, talents and new ideas for the benefit of all our stores.”

Added Omar: “I’m very excited about the growth that we will see under Franky’s leadership and look forward to continuing to serve on the board of directors and as an AGG member. Thank you to each of my family members who placed their trust in me to lead our group over the last 12 years. Thank you to all our partners in the grocery, finance, real estate, technology and other industries that have worked with AGG to provide a better supermarket experience to our customers and employees. I hope we’re able to continue those valuable partnerships with our new leadership.”

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chairman at Aurora Grocery Group,” said Franky. “My brother’s leadership has laid a strong foundation, and I look forward to building upon his legacy. I’m fully committed to leading AGG with the same dedication, integrity and vision that has guided us since our founding. I'll be working closely with our CEO, Julio Ibanez; VP Edwin Gutierrez; and the rest of the board to ensure that AGG continues to flourish.”

Continued Franky: “I am grateful that Omar will continue to serve on the board of directors and remain an active member of the AGG family. His guidance will be invaluable as we strive to grow and evolve in the years to come. To our partners in the grocery, finance, real estate, technology and other industries: I deeply value the relationships you’ve built with AGG and look forward to continuing our successful collaborations.”

Charlotte, N.C.-based AGG has a network of 40 stores on the East Coast that operate under the Compare Foods, Gala Foods Supermarket and GalaFresh Farms banners.