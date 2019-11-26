Ask a Chef: Soup Addresses Smoking-Hot Dining Trends

PG: What about the classic soups? What are some favorite recipes, and what are some innovations you are seeing?

DC: Again, we see playfulness and disruption happening around classic dishes like chowders and pot pies. We do a chicken pot pie soup — creamy chicken soup with mixed vegetables and garnished with crumbled pie crust — that has all the flavors and ingredients of a pot pie, but in a soup that’s topped with crumbled pie crust. The same with our mac and cheese — we offer different toppings: crispy pie crust, bacon crumbles, pico de gallo, mashed avocado and lobster bisque. These are examples of how we are pulling soup into the entrée category, and seeing the lines blur between soup, salad, and our Sustain-a-Bowls with ingredients like riced cauliflower, full-husk brown rice, ancient grains, roasted vegetables, proteins and broth. A lot of the time, the toppings and extras can turn a soup into an entrée. We create our garnishes with form and function in mind, so that a crouton becomes a nutritious superfood chia-cheese crouton for our tomato bisque.

PG: How can traditionally creamier or cream-based soups be updated for health-minded eaters?

DC: The great thing about soup is there’s something for everyone — vegetarian, keto, Paleo — it’s all covered by our menu, so we don’t have to focus on being the diet police. That said, we always have new recipes under review. We are working on vegetable purées for replacing cream and dairy in cream soups. Cauliflower and chickpeas have become popular ways to replace carbs and dairy, even in pasta. These ingredients are great for soups, especially for people who are eating with better health in mind.

PG: What other aspects of soup are trending?

EE: Convenience continues to be a priority, so we are interested in more drinkable soups and the way vegetable purées can be both a garnish and an ingredient. Packaging has also become increasingly important. The more that third-party carry-out and delivery has entered the picture, the more we have to think about how the packaging has to serve the product — how it stores and reheats. We are also really excited by the opportunities in the shelf-stable soup category. And after 21 years of serving soup, we have a unique perspective on what the retail shelves need.