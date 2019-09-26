Ask a Chef: Eggs Play Increasing Role in Globally Inspired Dishes

Breakfast has been at the top of foodservice performance and growth for the past four years. According to industry experts, the early daypart will continue to shine, especially if foodservice operators keep finding innovative ways to deliver delicious and nourishing meals and snacks.

Chef Robert Danhi, consulting chef for the Chicago-based American Egg Board, is a chef, educator, TV host and author of “Southeast Asian Flavors” and “Easy Thai Cooking — 75 Family-Style Dishes You Can Prepare at Home in Minutes.” Danhi thrives on traveling around the globe — 35 countries and counting — and he’s encountered plenty of global ideas that are ready to wake up breakfast tastes here in the States.

Progressive Grocer: Breakfast and breakfast all day have been big business for the foodservice industry over the past three to four years. Is that still the case, and how do the next two to four years look for breakfast momentum?