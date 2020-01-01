Aqua Star MicroSteam Seafood Bowls

With consumers looking for quick meal solutions, Aqua Star has come out with a line of microwaveable chef-designed seafood bowls. Restaurant-quality MicroSteam Seafood Bowls go from the freezer to the microwave to the table in five minutes or less. Made exclusively for use in the microwave, Aqua Star’s proprietary MicroSteam film locks in steam to cook food evenly with no “fishy” odor. The product line can serve as a quick lunch or light dinner featuring sustainable shrimp, pollock or salmon certified by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) or the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). These healthy proteins are combined with a variety of vegetables, seasonings and other ingredients, in addition to pasta, rice or grits. The varieties are Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Ramen, gluten-free Shrimp Pad Thai, Shrimp & Grits, gluten-free Salmon Teriyaki, and Sesame Ginger Wild Alaskan Pollock. The six-SKU line retails for a suggested $5.99 per 8-ounce bowl. Aqua Star’s MicroSteamSeafood Bowls are the second offering in Aqua Star’s MicroSteam line; the first, MicroSteam Meals, launched in March.