Aqua Star Cutting Board Meal Kits

A national leader in mainstream and frozen specialty seafood products and one of the largest retail frozen seafood brands in North America, Aqua Star has launched Cutting Board Meal Kits in 10 flavor-forward, chef-inspired varieties offering on-trend ingredients, international recipes and easy preparation. Providing a premium meal with minimal prep and combined cleanup in 30 minutes or under, each kit features pre-portioned ingredients in minimal and recyclable packaging. With a focus on healthy dishes, the restaurant-quality kits are Cuban-Style Wild Rockfish over Seasoned Rice with Mango Salsa (gluten-free); Moroccan-Style Wild Salmon with Harissa-Spiced Cauliflower Rice and Sweet Potatoes (gluten-free); Crispy Fish Street Tacos with Wild Rockfish, Tortillas, Poblano Peppers, Onions and Cilantro Pesto; Southwest Chili-Lime Tilapia with Chili-Lime Brown Rice, Vegetables and Tomato Crema Sauce (gluten-free); Honey Walnut Battered Shrimp with Broccoli Florets, Walnuts and White Rice; Chipotle Shrimp Street Tacos with Tortillas, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Corn, and Creamy Ancho Chilli Sauce; Roasted Garlic Shrimp Flatbread with Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Onion, and Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese; Lemon Oregano Wild Alaskan Cod with Orzo, Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Tomato; Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Flatbread with Bacon, Pineapple, Onion and Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese; and Pork Carnitas Street Tacos with Tortillas, Poblano Peppers and Onions, and Cilantro Pesto. A two-serving kit retails for a suggested $12.99.