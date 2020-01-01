Applegate Well Carved Line

Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms, a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods, has introduced a line of frozen organic blended burgers and meatballs that aims to satisfy consumers who are mindful of their meat intake and its nutritional, ethical and environmental impact. Combining meat and whole vegetables, legumes and grains, chef-crafted, minimally processed Well Carved is made exclusively with organic ingredients, and like all of the brand’s offerings, it comes from animals humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants, and fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet, and is free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates, as well as artificial ingredients or preservatives. According to an independent report commissioned by the company, Well Carved has an estimated 51% fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than a conventional all-beef burger patty, while a nutritional analysis found that the line’s burgers and meatballs have fewer calories, fat and saturated fat than their conventional counterpoints. Well Carved consists of four SKUs: Grass-Fed Organic Beef Burger, with ⅓-cup of cauliflower, spinach, lentils and butternut squash, and Organic Turkey Burger, with ¼-cup sweet potato, white bean, kale and roasted onion), each retailing for a suggested $9.99 per package, and Organic Asian Style Pork Meatball, with ¼-cup brown rice, green onion, carrot and parsley, and Organic Mediterranean Style Turkey Meatball, with ¼-cup lentils, feta cheese and spinach, each retailing for a suggested $6.99 per package.