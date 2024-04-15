Applegate, a brand of Hormel Foods, has expanded its product offerings with the launch of convenient Applegate Naturals Fully Cooked Uncured Sunday Bacon. All consumers need is a microwave and two minutes, and they’ve got craveable crispy bacon for breakfast, brunch and beyond. Made with 100% natural Applegate humanely raised pork and containing no antibiotics ever, the bacon features the same quality and taste as Applegate’s popular frozen bacon. A 2.52-ounce box of 10 bacon slices retails for a suggested $7.99. To mark the rollout, Applegate is giving away 50 “Celebration of Bacon” Brunch Boxes, each complete with Fully Cooked Uncured Sunday Bacon, bacon recipe cards and other bacon-themed Applegate gear. Consumers can enter by visiting the brand’s website and entering their favorite bacon hack.