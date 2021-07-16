Anycart Teams With Sustainable Chef

Software technology company Anycart has teamed up with Joel Gamoran, one of the country’s best-known sustainable chefs, onetime national chef for Seattle-based kitchen retailer Sur La Table, and former host of the A&E series “Scraps,” on which he highlighted ingredients that are typically discarded.

Gamoran is sharing how consumers can save time, money and energy meal prepping this summer using Anycart's innovative grocery shopping engine; how to keep weeknight meals inspired during a busy summer; how to spice up a barbecue with dishes like his Smoked Short Ribs with Soy-Based Baste or Ribeye with Blue Cheese Butter; 2021 food trends; and more.

Anycart features more than 1,000 easy recipes with step-by-step video instructions. Consumers can choose a recipe and add all of the ingredients to their cart with a single click. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company additionally provides easy personalization and filtering for a range of dietary requirements.

With Anycart, consumers can search and shop thousands of items from local grocery stores without price markups, subscriptions or delivery fees. The company has a growing roster of retail partners, currently partnering with 13 national retailers, including Amazon, Whole Foods Market and Albertsons Cos., and offers free delivery in 3,400 U.S. cities. By working directly with grocery stores and their own employees to fulfill and deliver orders, Anycart can pass the savings back to its customers, saving them an average of 30% on markup costs per order compared with third-party grocery delivery services, according to the company.

Anycart's service currently encompasses 4,000 stores, and the company plans to add more locations in 2021. To try the platform, consumers can download the mobile app from the iOS App Store or visit the website.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, a division of more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is No. 26 on PG's list. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100.